KMFA Presto Series: Key'mon Murrah & Donald Lee III

KMFA's Presto Series presents a special performance, From the Heart, by rising American countertenor Key'mon Murrah and pianist Donald Lee III.

The concert will be a musical exploration of love as a timeless force that connects people with each other as well as the divine. The repertoire performed examines expressions of love over distance, love that is unrequited, the love of life partners, and the love of God to humankind and vice-versa. Spanning from 1747 to 2013, this program is a mixture of works arranged for voice and piano, and solo piano performed by Murrah and Lee.

Tickets include sips from Tito's Handmade Vodka, Milam & Greene Whiskey, and wine courtesy of Georgetown Winery and Vineyard.