La Peña and Javier Jara present Our Rhythms, Our Voices
Photo courtesy of Javier Jara
Ecuadorian singer-songwriter Javier Jara and Austin Unconducted will deliver a special orchestral performance of Our Rhythms, Our Voices, a project celebrating the diversity, heritage and contributions of Latin Americans in the United States and beyond.
WHEN
WHERE
The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://my.thelongcenter.org/3765/3767
TICKET INFO
$35-$75
