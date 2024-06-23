La Peña and Javier Jara present Our Rhythms, Our Voices

Ecuadorian singer-songwriter Javier Jara and Austin Unconducted will deliver a special orchestral performance of Our Rhythms, Our Voices, a project celebrating the diversity, heritage and contributions of Latin Americans in the United States and beyond.

