Quantcast

La Peña and Javier Jara present Our Rhythms, Our Voices

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Javier Jara

Ecuadorian singer-songwriter Javier Jara and Austin Unconducted will deliver a special orchestral performance of Our Rhythms, Our Voices, a project celebrating the diversity, heritage and contributions of Latin Americans in the United States and beyond.

Ecuadorian singer-songwriter Javier Jara and Austin Unconducted will deliver a special orchestral performance of Our Rhythms, Our Voices, a project celebrating the diversity, heritage and contributions of Latin Americans in the United States and beyond.

WHEN

WHERE

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://my.thelongcenter.org/3765/3767

TICKET INFO

$35-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.