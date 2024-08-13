Link & Pin presents "Another Side: Art of Borders and Displacement" opening reception

Link & Pin presents the exhibition "Another Side: Art of Borders and Displacement," where abstract art inspired by maps and boundaries tells deeply personal stories of migration and displacement. Featuring works by Meena Matai, this exhibition explores the poignant realities faced by individuals from Armenia, Taiwan, India, and beyond.

The exhibition reflects on our shared histories of migration and the ongoing struggles of refugees. Through a blend of abstract forms and cartographic elements, "Another Side" challenges viewers to empathize with displaced individuals and recognize the connections that transcend borders.

The exhibition wii remain on display through September 29.