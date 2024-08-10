Lydia Street Gallery presents "Piece of Me/Parts of Us" artist reception

Lydia Street Gallery will present an artist reception for the new exhibition, Luis Abreux & Jean-Pierre Verdijo: "Piece of Me/Parts of Us."

New creations by Abrex and Verdijo exemplify their versatile mastery across various media, each distinctly characterized by its content and style. Despite their divergent approaches, both artists share a common thread in their creative ethos. Their inspirations, drawn from materials on hand, resonate deeply with reflections on challenging yet culturally enriched childhoods.



Abrex's journey through life under the Cuban dictatorship intertwines with Verdijo's experience, shaped by navigating the landscapes of New York City's hip hop, punk rock, and art galleries. These formative experiences have nurtured them into established artists whose works encapsulate the essence of existence itself. Through their art, they seek to connect with audiences, inviting them to explore personal reflections and discover shared human experiences within their creations.