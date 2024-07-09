Magnolia Musical Theatre presents Footloose: The Musical

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
In collaboration with the City of Bee Cave and Hill Country Galleria, Magnolia Musical Theatre will present the Broadway hit, Footloose: The Musical. No tickets are required; visitors can just bring their blankets and chairs and enjoy an evening on the lawn.
Every Wednesday, the production will offer senior and accessibility nights for the blind/low vision and deaf/hard of hearing communities. Those performances will feature ASL interpretation and the July 24th production will offer audio description services.
Admission is free.