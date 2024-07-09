Magnolia Musical Theatre presents Footloose: The Musical

In collaboration with the City of Bee Cave and Hill Country Galleria, Magnolia Musical Theatre will present the Broadway hit, Footloose: The Musical. No tickets are required; visitors can just bring their blankets and chairs and enjoy an evening on the lawn.

Every Wednesday, the production will offer senior and accessibility nights for the blind/low vision and deaf/hard of hearing communities. Those performances will feature ASL interpretation and the July 24th production will offer audio description services.