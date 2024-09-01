Quantcast

Mania - The Abba Tribute in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mania

Mania - The Abba Tribute, a special concert which celebrates the music of ABBA in a respectful and enjoyable way, revives memories of when ABBA ruled the airwaves. The concert includes classics such as "Mamma Mia," "Voulez Vous," "Dancing Queen," "Winner Takes It All," "Super Trouper," and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/events/detail/2025-02-02-mania-the-abba-tribute-at-8-pm-1

TICKET INFO

$30-$49

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
