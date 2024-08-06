Mariachi Rock Revolution: Electrified Experience Concert

Hispanic Heritage Month will kick off with a special night benefiting Mariachi Para Todos, featuring Haydn Vitera’s Mariachi Rock Revolution and special guests Mariachi Clasico. The two groups will perform separately and together with a setlist featuring MRR’s revved-up Mariachi classics, traditional numbers by Mariachi Clasico, and special appearances by Grammy winners Ruben Ramos and Rick Trevino.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to support Austin Soundwaves’ Mariachi Para Todos program as they expand to meet growing community demand.