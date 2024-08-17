Quantcast

Mary Moody Northen Theatre presents Macbeth

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Audiences can experience the timeless tale of ambition, power, and betrayal in William Shakespeare's Macbeth, brought to life by the students of the St. Edward’s University, Department of Performing Arts. The production features Jon Edward Cook, an Equity guest artist, in the titular role of Macbeth, alongside Dane Parker as the formidable Macduff.

WHEN

WHERE

Mary Moody Northen Theatre
3001 S Congress Ave Building THAR, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.stedwards.edu/academics/centers-institutes-arts/mary-moody-northen-theatre

TICKET INFO

$15-$28

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
