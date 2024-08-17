Mary Moody Northen Theatre presents Macbeth

Audiences can experience the timeless tale of ambition, power, and betrayal in William Shakespeare's Macbeth, brought to life by the students of the St. Edward’s University, Department of Performing Arts. The production features Jon Edward Cook, an Equity guest artist, in the titular role of Macbeth, alongside Dane Parker as the formidable Macduff.
WHEN
WHERE
Mary Moody Northen Theatre
3001 S Congress Ave Building THAR, Austin, TX 78704, USA