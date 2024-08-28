Mozart’s Movies on the Lake presents My Old Ass

Mozart’s Movies on the Lake will present a free advance screening of Amazon MGM Studio’s My Old Ass, starring Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza. In the film, a mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott (Stella) face-to-face with her 39-year-old self (Plaza). But when Elliott's "old ass" delivers warnings to her younger self, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about her family, life, and love.

The event will start with a Justin Bieber karaoke party at 7 pm following by the screening at 8:45 pm. There will be popcorn, special mushroom cookies, and cranberry italian sodas available for purchase, and Tequila 512’s cranberry cocktails available post screening.