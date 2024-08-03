MUSE Gallery presents "Dog Days of Summer" opening reception

MUSE Gallery will present “The Dog Days of Summer,” an exhibit hosted by Good Dad Studios and curated by Jean-Pierre. The themed and juried show, invites speculation and investigation into, the “Dog Star” Sirius, the sweltering heat, canine consciousness, delirium, the path of dog, and what gets you through the long hot days.

The encompassing heat of summer warps time and perspective. Sirius the “Dog Star” hangs prominently in the night sky. It is said that the men minds turn to dogs in the throughs of the sweltering. Canine motifs, mental health, cosmic awareness, heat rays and whatever eats at you in summer nights, this is the inspiration for the Dog Days of Summer.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 14.