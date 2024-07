The annual Oita Japan Festival will include Japanese food and drink, kids' activities, cultural education, and more. Attendees will experience JPOP, Japanese drumming, Rakugo Japanese comedy, Japanese shodo dance calligraphy, modern-rock shamisen Japanese guitar, dancing, sumo, martial arts, kendo, jyuku, kyudo, tea ceremony, kimono dressing, doing business in Japan and making sushi seminars, a talk on Japanese gardening, and an artisan and festival marketplace. Featured performers from Austin's sister city of Oita, Japan, include: modern-rock shamisen Japanese guitarist Taichi Hikida, and Japanese shodo dance calligraphy by Fumio Mieno.