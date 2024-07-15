Operation Get Out presents Get Out Girl Surf & PaddleJam

The 11th Annual Get Out Girl SurfJam and PaddleJam weekend is an all-female event dedicated to empowering and inspiring women and girls of all ages to Get Out, Get Active, and Get Connected – to ourselves, others, our community, and water. Get Out Girl weekend has become one of the largest women's water sports events in the country.

The annual event, held in memory and honor of Travis County First Responders Kristin McLain and Jessica Hollis, is the cornerstone fundraising event for Operation Get Out, an Austin-based 501c3 nonprofit. All proceeds benefit front line workers, first responders, military and surviving spouses experiencing stress, illness, anxiety, loss, and PTS, by providing outings and events for individuals to intentionally utilize nature and water for positive mental, emotional and physical wellness impact.

The weekend wraps up with a Finishers' party complete with live music, food, drink, and an auction and raffle.