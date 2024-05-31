Pease Park Conservancy presents Freedom + Juneteenth
balletafriqueaustin.org
Freedom + Juneteenth: A Night of Jubilation is presented by Pease Park Conservancy and Art Is Cool, in partnership with SPACES and Origin Studio House. The evening will include a panel, dance performance by Ballet Afrique, DJs, food, workshops, and vendors.
WHEN
WHERE
Pease District Park
1100 Kingsbury St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://peasepark.org/juneteenth
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
