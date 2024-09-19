Penfold Theatre Company presents I'm Proud of You

Penfold Theatre Company kicks off their 17th Season and opens their new home in Round Rock with I’m Proud of You, the regional premiere of the new play starring Penfold co-founder Nathan Jerkins.

Based on the best-selling book, I’m Proud of You chronicles the bond between Tim Madigan, a Texas author and reporter, and Fred Rogers, the iconic TV host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. As Fred gently urges Tim to share his deepest truths, their unlikely friendship blossoms, offering profound support through life’s trials.

From reconciling family rifts to navigating illness, I’m Proud of You paints a poignant picture of the transformative power of genuine connection and the enduring legacy of Fred Rogers’ boundless compassion.