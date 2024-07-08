Performa/Dance presents Pivot, featuring a quadruple bill: the world premiere of Finding Alice (in Wonderland), a whimsical, meta take on Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; rising NYC-based choreographer Christian Warner’s White Hot Room, and new works by award-winning Austin favorites BLiPSWiTCH and Alexa Capareda.
Performa/Dance presents Pivot, featuring a quadruple bill: the world premiere of Finding Alice (in Wonderland), a whimsical, meta take on Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland; rising NYC-based choreographer Christian Warner’s White Hot Room, and new works by award-winning Austin favorites BLiPSWiTCH and Alexa Capareda.
WHEN
WHERE
Ballet Austin
501 W 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://performadance.org/
TICKET INFO
$25-$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.