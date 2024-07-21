Quantcast

Pflugerville Arts Council presents Two Divas

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Daniela Holloway

The Pflugerville Arts Council and the Classical Artists Concert Series will present "Two Divas" in concert, featuring vocalists Daniela Holloway and Abigail Lewis with accompanist Benjamin Dia. Pieces will include both classical music and show tunes.

The Pflugerville Arts Council and the Classical Artists Concert Series will present "Two Divas" in concert, featuring vocalists Daniela Holloway and Abigail Lewis with accompanist Benjamin Dia. Pieces will include both classical music and show tunes.

WHEN

WHERE

Pflugerville First United Methodist Church
500 E Pecan St, Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA
https://www.facebook.com/classicalartistsconcerts

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; donations accepted.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.