Pink Martini featuring China Forbes in concert

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes comes to Austin as part of their 30th Anniversary Tour. They will present cocktail of multi-lingual delights, from music of Brazilian Samba to jaunty Parisian café songs to retro jazz and old-fashioned pop.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes comes to Austin as part of their 30th Anniversary Tour. They will present cocktail of multi-lingual delights, from music of Brazilian Samba to jaunty Parisian café songs to retro jazz and old-fashioned pop.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.