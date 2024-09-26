Quantcast

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes in concert

Photo courtesy of Pink Martini

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes comes to Austin as part of their 30th Anniversary Tour. They will present cocktail of multi-lingual delights, from music of Brazilian Samba to jaunty Parisian café songs to retro jazz and old-fashioned pop.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11547

TICKET INFO

$35-$80

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
