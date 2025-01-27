Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live is the 2.5D musical sensation based on the wildly popular manga (comic book). With book, lyrics and direction by Kaori Miura, choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.

With a mix of action, heartfelt moments, and music, this production sees the manga characters brought to life on stage, in a story-telling live show experience, creating an experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.