Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live

Photo by Naoko Takeuchi

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live is the 2.5D musical sensation based on the wildly popular manga (comic book). With book, lyrics and direction by Kaori Miura, choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.

With a mix of action, heartfelt moments, and music, this production sees the manga characters brought to life on stage, in a story-telling live show experience, creating an experience for fans and newcomers alike.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/pretty-guardian-sailor-moon-2025-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
