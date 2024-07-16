Red River Cultural District presents Hot Summer Nights

Hot Summer Nights is an annual three-day district-wide music and arts festival held in the Red River Cultural District, featuring performances by over 100 musicians and bands.

In addition to the music, there will be a number of special parties and family-friendly activities taking place in the district. They include a vendor market and vinyl swap; the Hot Summer Karaoke Party; Gospel Brunch series; and daytime programming like free yoga sessions, nature walks, a special youth-led tribute concert, and more.

Participating venues include Cheer Up Charlie's, Chess Club, Elysium, Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Stubb's Bar-B-Q, Valhalla, and more.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.