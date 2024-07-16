Quantcast

Red River Cultural District presents Hot Summer Nights

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Red River Cultural District

Hot Summer Nights is an annual three-day district-wide music and arts festival held in the Red River Cultural District, featuring performances by over 100 musicians and bands.

In addition to the music, there will be a number of special parties and family-friendly activities taking place in the district. They include a vendor market and vinyl swap; the Hot Summer Karaoke Party; Gospel Brunch series; and daytime programming like free yoga sessions, nature walks, a special youth-led tribute concert, and more.

Participating venues include Cheer Up Charlie's, Chess Club, Elysium, Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Stubb's Bar-B-Q, Valhalla, and more.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

Hot Summer Nights is an annual three-day district-wide music and arts festival held in the Red River Cultural District, featuring performances by over 100 musicians and bands.

In addition to the music, there will be a number of special parties and family-friendly activities taking place in the district. They include a vendor market and vinyl swap; the Hot Summer Karaoke Party; Gospel Brunch series; and daytime programming like free yoga sessions, nature walks, a special youth-led tribute concert, and more.

Participating venues include Cheer Up Charlie's, Chess Club, Elysium, Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Stubb's Bar-B-Q, Valhalla, and more.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

WHEN

WHERE

Cheer Up Charlies
900 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://redriverculturaldistrict.org/hot-summer-nights/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.