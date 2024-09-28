Quantcast

Safe in Austin presents Fall Fest at the Rescue

Photo courtesy of Safe in Austin

At Safe in Austin's Fall Fest at the Rescue, children are encouraged to come dressed in costume to see the animals all ready for fall. Visitors will get a chance to tour the property and learn about their mission of rescue animals, rescuing children.

They'll be able to meet the rescue dogs, hug on some turkeys, play with the chickens, snuggle with the rescue cats, feed the goats, love on the horses, give a pig a belly rub, and see the goats, puppies, bunnies and tortoises.

Closed toed shoes are required.

WHEN

WHERE

Safe in Austin
14601 Honeycomb Dr, Leander, TX 78641, USA
https://www.safeinaustin.org/event-details/fall-fest-at-the-rescue

TICKET INFO

$10

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
