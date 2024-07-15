Sharon McMahon: The Small & The Mighty Book Tour

After years of serving as a high school government and law teacher, Sharon McMahon took her passion for education to Instagram, where more than a million people rely on her for non-partisan, fact-based information as “America's Government Teacher.”

McMahon comes to Austin in support of her debut book, The Small and the Mighty, in which she proves that the most remarkable Americans are often ordinary people who didn’t make it into the textbooks. Not the presidents, but the telephone operators. Not the aristocrats, but the schoolteachers. Through meticulous research, she discovers history’s unsung characters and brings their rich, riveting stories to light for the first time.

McMahon will present a night of storytelling and conversation as she discusses her book, her journey to becoming “America’s Favorite Government Teacher” and the lessons people can learn from her cast of improbably champions as everyone continues on their collective quest to make the world more just, peaceful, good, and free.

