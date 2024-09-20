Swing Junction - Let's Dance presents Big Band Veterans Day Dinner & Hangar Dance

The Big Band Hangar Dinner Dance will give participants a chance to dance to music by the Sentimental Journey Orchestra among WWII airplanes. This event is a non-profit fundraiser for the Commemorative Air Force Central Wing. Tickets include dinner, wine, and beer.

