Swing Junction - Let's Dance presents Big Band Veterans Day Dinner & Hangar Dance

Photo courtesy of Swing Junction - Let's Dance

The Big Band Hangar Dinner Dance will give participants a chance to dance to music by the Sentimental Journey Orchestra among WWII airplanes. This event is a non-profit fundraiser for the Commemorative Air Force Central Wing. Tickets include dinner, wine, and beer.

WHEN

WHERE

Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing
1841 Airport Dr Blding. 2249, San Marcos, TX 78666, USA
TICKET INFO

$85

