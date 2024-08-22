Texas Book Festival presents First Edition Literary Gala

The Texas Book Festival will present theirFirst Edition Literary Gala, an annual fundraiser that provides essential resources to fulfill the festival’s mission and fund their literary programs. The event celebrates books, authors, and literacy and will feature a distinguished lineup of authors from the 2024 event.

Gala speakers include:

Jay Ellis, actor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur known for his roles on HBO’s Insecure and in Top Gun: Maverick. Ellis is the author of the 2024 memoir, Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?: Adventures in Boyhood.

Cristina Rivera Garza, the award-winning author of The Taiga Syndrome and The Iliac Crest, among many other books.

Claire Messud, author of six works of fiction, including the critically acclaimed The Emperor’s Children. Her latest novel, This Strange Eventful History, is longlisted for the 2024 Booker prize.

Mark Updegrove, the president and CEO of the LBJ Foundation and presidential historian for ABC News. He is the author of five books on the presidency, including Incomparable Grace: JFK in Presidency.

Gala proceeds fund free access to the annual Festival, year-round Reading Rock Stars, and Real Reads programs in Title I schools, collection enhancement grants to Texas public libraries across the state, and free literary programming throughout the year.