Texas Performing Arts presents Huang Yi: Ink

Photo courtesy of Texas Performing Arts

Texas Performing Arts presents the Texas debut of Huang Yi: Ink. Named by Dance Magazine as one of the “25 to Watch,” Huang Yi is a Taiwanese dancer, choreographer, and inventor creating partnership between humans and robots.

In Ink, Yi and audio-visual innovator Ryoichi Kurokawa dismantle and reconstruct the lines from a hundred artworks in renowned calligrapher Tong Yang-Tze’s Silent Music series. Exploring textures of movement, sound, visual art, and space, Yi and his dancers perform alongside an industrial robot he programmed.

Mixing movement with mechanical and multimedia elements to create dance that corresponds with the flow of data, Ink makes each performer, whether human or machine, a dancing instrument.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/huang-yi-ink-2024-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
