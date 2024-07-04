At Texas Pumpkin Fest, visitors can enjoy the all-new “hall of monsters,” an indoor feature with state-of-the-art scary animatronics, props, and photo ops. There will also be a zombie hayride with that classic farm feel but with zombies in tow. Plus, guests can enjoy pony rides, petting zoo, magic shows, pumpkin smash’n, zombie-run laser tag, pumpkin sling-shot, axe throwing, pumpkin pie eating contests, a DJ dance tent, 65’ super slide, giant pumpkin spinner, kiddie trainwrecking-ball challenge, Tasmanian devil spinner, pirate ship ride, G-force rides, face painting, balloon twisting, and plenty of food trucks/trailers. The VFW will have beer and wine for purchase.

Visitors can capture the day at all the pumpkin patch photo ops with old tractors, all new Halloween and fall inspired displays or the many pumpkin/gourd setups throughout the festival.