Texas Theatre and Dance presents Cyphers

Photo courtesy of Jeff Gray

Dance Repertory Theatre returns to the stage in a series of new works of choreography by students and guest artists. Centering around the spirit of the cypher, this unique dance performance (performed in the round) weaves through distinct dance styles including ballet, modern, hip-hop, African and ballroom to create space for a sense of community and catharsis.

Choreographers include Le'Andre Douglas, Love Muwwakkil, Megan Davidson and Meredith Rainey as part of the annual Haruka Weiser Memorial Commission.

WHEN

WHERE

Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
300 E 23rd St, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://tadticketing.thundertix.com/events/230001

TICKET INFO

$5-$26

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
