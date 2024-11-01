Texas Theatre and Dance presents Cyphers

Dance Repertory Theatre returns to the stage in a series of new works of choreography by students and guest artists. Centering around the spirit of the cypher, this unique dance performance (performed in the round) weaves through distinct dance styles including ballet, modern, hip-hop, African and ballroom to create space for a sense of community and catharsis.

Choreographers include Le'Andre Douglas, Love Muwwakkil, Megan Davidson and Meredith Rainey as part of the annual Haruka Weiser Memorial Commission.

