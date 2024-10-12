The Blanton Museum of Art presents B Scene: Surrealism Soirée, the latest edition of its popular art party featuring late-night hours, live music, dancing, art talks and tours, and more.

B Scene: Surrealism Soirée celebrates this year’s 100th anniversary of Surrealism and the Blanton’s exhibition, "Long Live Surrealism! 1924 – Today," which explores the international artistic movement that emphasizes dreams, chance, and the unconscious and that continues to captivate artists today. In keeping with the party theme and Halloween spirit, attendees are encouraged to dress in their best Surrealist attire.

The event will feature live music by The Octopus Project and several Surrealism-inspired activities, including “Exquisite Corpse” artmaking, dream interpretation, and a talk with Austin artist Conner O’Leary, whose painting is in the exhibition.