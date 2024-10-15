Quantcast

The Cathedral presents 5th Anniversary Dia de Muertos-Inspired Gala

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Cathedral

Founded by México native Mónica Ceniceros, The Cathedral was created in 2019 as the home for atxGALS, an all-woman and nonbinary visual artists collective, and to be a welcoming space for the Austin community to gather and celebrate local arts. To celebrate five years of supporting minority and women artists, The Cathedral is hosting a Día de Muertos-inspired gala.

The Cathedral will transform its gallery into the colorful Mexican tradition, featuring altars with authentic flowers directly from México, courtesy of ProyectoTEATRO, and will include an unveiling of a brand-new solo exhibit by Mónica Ceniceros, special performances by mariachis and local musicians including Miguel St. Michael, traditional Mexican bites by local favorites, a festive open bar, and more.

Founded by México native Mónica Ceniceros, The Cathedral was created in 2019 as the home for atxGALS, an all-woman and nonbinary visual artists collective, and to be a welcoming space for the Austin community to gather and celebrate local arts. To celebrate five years of supporting minority and women artists, The Cathedral is hosting a Día de Muertos-inspired gala.

The Cathedral will transform its gallery into the colorful Mexican tradition, featuring altars with authentic flowers directly from México, courtesy of ProyectoTEATRO, and will include an unveiling of a brand-new solo exhibit by Mónica Ceniceros, special performances by mariachis and local musicians including Miguel St. Michael, traditional Mexican bites by local favorites, a festive open bar, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cathedral
2403 E 16th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cathedrals-5th-anniversary-tickets-1034052317317?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

TICKET INFO

$65-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.