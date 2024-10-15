The Cathedral presents 5th Anniversary Dia de Muertos-Inspired Gala

Founded by México native Mónica Ceniceros, The Cathedral was created in 2019 as the home for atxGALS, an all-woman and nonbinary visual artists collective, and to be a welcoming space for the Austin community to gather and celebrate local arts. To celebrate five years of supporting minority and women artists, The Cathedral is hosting a Día de Muertos-inspired gala.

The Cathedral will transform its gallery into the colorful Mexican tradition, featuring altars with authentic flowers directly from México, courtesy of ProyectoTEATRO, and will include an unveiling of a brand-new solo exhibit by Mónica Ceniceros, special performances by mariachis and local musicians including Miguel St. Michael, traditional Mexican bites by local favorites, a festive open bar, and more.