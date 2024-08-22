Quantcast

The City Theatre Austin presents Into the Woods

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of City Theatre Austin

Once upon a time…Broadway’s most magical musical journey features a bewitching collection of classic fairy tale characters on a rollicking romp through a kingdom of “once upon a times.” Brimming with award-winning music and lyrics, this fractured fable will transport you to a land where there are giants in the sky, witches next door, and “happily ever afters.”

WHEN

WHERE

The City Theatre Austin
1507 Wilshire Blvd, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.simpletix.com/e/into-the-woods-tickets-182770

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
