The City Theatre Austin presents Into the Woods

Once upon a time…Broadway’s most magical musical journey features a bewitching collection of classic fairy tale characters on a rollicking romp through a kingdom of “once upon a times.” Brimming with award-winning music and lyrics, this fractured fable will transport you to a land where there are giants in the sky, witches next door, and “happily ever afters.”
Once upon a time…Broadway’s most magical musical journey features a bewitching collection of classic fairy tale characters on a rollicking romp through a kingdom of “once upon a times.” Brimming with award-winning music and lyrics, this fractured fable will transport you to a land where there are giants in the sky, witches next door, and “happily ever afters.”