The City Theatre Austin presents The Last Night of Ballyhoo

Photo courtesy of City Theatre Austin

The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Alred Uhry’s Tony Award-winning play, centers on anti-Semitism in the South in December 1939. Gone with the Wind is having its world premiere, and Hitler is invading Poland, but Atlanta’s Jewish community is much more concerned with who is going to Ballyhoo, the social event of the season.

Prejudice, acceptance, and heartache stand in the way as the family gets pulled apart and then mended together with plenty of comedy, romance, and revelations. The play takes several unexpected turns as the characters face where they come from and are forced to deal with who they really are.

WHEN

WHERE

Genesis Creative Collective
1507 Wilshire Blvd, Austin, TX 78722, USA
TICKET INFO

$15-$27

