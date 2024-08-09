The Contemporary Austin presents HOST: Katarina Janečková Walshe opening reception

The Contemporary Austin will present HOST: Katarina Janečková Walshe, the artist’s first solo museum exhibition. Featuring never-before-seen paintings and the artist’s first ever sculpture, the installation Mother Land continues Janečková Walshe’s longtime exploration into the complexities of female-identified experience, including sexuality, domesticity, and motherhood. Ten years ago, when the artist moved from her hometown of Bratislava, Slovakia to Corpus Christi, Texas, she was prompted to examine how those aspects of experience manifest in American and Texan culture.

Curated by Robin K. Williams, Outgoing Curator, The Contemporary Austin and Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the University of Michigan Museum of Art, the exhibition will be on view through December 8.