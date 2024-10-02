The Contemporary Austin presents Perspective Tour: Allison Orr

The Contemporary Austin will present a Perspective Tour led by choreographer and founder of Forklift Danceworks, Allison Orr. Perspective Tours is a new talk and tour series in which guest artists and curators share information about their own work while lending insights into our exhibitions. This season, they’ll be exploring Carl Cheng: "Nature Never Loses" through the eyes of members of Austin’s creative community.

For the first Perspective Tour, Orr will connect her own creative practice with the public artworks of Cheng, offering a unique lens on how movement, machinery, and the natural world intersect within time-based public projects or performances. Beginning with an artist-presentation in the Community Room, guests will then venture into the galleries with Orr to discuss specific works.