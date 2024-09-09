Quantcast

The Contemporary Austin presents The Very 'Rary

Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

The Contemporary Austin's The Very 'Rary will be an afternoon of artmaking adventures, performances, and treats. All proceeds benefit The Contemporary Austin’s K-12 arts education programs.

The event will transform the lawns, woods, and shoreline of Laguna Gloria with circus-themed fun for the whole family. Guests can learn illusory magic with Mad Science, rock out with School of Rock, take flight with Sky Kings Falconry, and more. They can also make their very own masterpieces and wearable artworks from circus crowns to merry marionettes.

WHEN

WHERE

The Contemporary Austin - Laguna Gloria
3809 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://thecontemporaryaustin.org/event/the-very-rary-2024-the-contemporarys-annual-all-ages-afternoon-of-art-and-amazement/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
