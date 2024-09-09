The Contemporary Austin presents The Very 'Rary

The Contemporary Austin's The Very 'Rary will be an afternoon of artmaking adventures, performances, and treats. All proceeds benefit The Contemporary Austin’s K-12 arts education programs.



The event will transform the lawns, woods, and shoreline of Laguna Gloria with circus-themed fun for the whole family. Guests can learn illusory magic with Mad Science, rock out with School of Rock, take flight with Sky Kings Falconry, and more. They can also make their very own masterpieces and wearable artworks from circus crowns to merry marionettes.