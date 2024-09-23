The Domain presents Starlight Soirée

The annual Starlight Soirée will return to The Domain this October, in support of the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum.

Situated under the lights of Century Oaks Terrace, guests will enjoy an al fresco dining experience featuring a curated tasting menu. This menu includes small bites of appetizers, entrees, and desserts from more than 15 Domain and Austin area restaurants, such as Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, North Italia, True Food Kitchen, The Dirdie Birdie, Cru Food & Wine Bar, Punch Bowl Social, and more.

The event will also feature live music from party band, Plush. Guests can enjoy the music and a variety of exclusive experiences, prize giveaways, and more.