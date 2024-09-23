Quantcast

The Domain presents Starlight Soirée

eventdetail
The Domain

The annual Starlight Soirée will return to The Domain this October, in support of the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum.

Situated under the lights of Century Oaks Terrace, guests will enjoy an al fresco dining experience featuring a curated tasting menu. This menu includes small bites of appetizers, entrees, and desserts from more than 15 Domain and Austin area restaurants, such as Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, North Italia, True Food Kitchen, The Dirdie Birdie, Cru Food & Wine Bar, Punch Bowl Social, and more.

The event will also feature live music from party band, Plush. Guests can enjoy the music and a variety of exclusive experiences, prize giveaways, and more.

The annual Starlight Soirée will return to The Domain this October, in support of the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum.

Situated under the lights of Century Oaks Terrace, guests will enjoy an al fresco dining experience featuring a curated tasting menu. This menu includes small bites of appetizers, entrees, and desserts from more than 15 Domain and Austin area restaurants, such as Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, North Italia, True Food Kitchen, The Dirdie Birdie, Cru Food & Wine Bar, Punch Bowl Social, and more.

The event will also feature live music from party band, Plush. Guests can enjoy the music and a variety of exclusive experiences, prize giveaways, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

The Domain
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin, TX 78758, USA
https://starlightsoiree2024.splashthat.com/

TICKET INFO

$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.