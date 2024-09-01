The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute in concert

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute comes to Austin as part of their USA Meets The Beatles tour, celebrating The Beatles’ first visit to the United States with performances from The Ed Sullivan Show and the Meet The Beatles album, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits of every era.

Each performer is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, a factor that allows the band to recreate, note-for-note, a broad cross-section of songs from the Beatles' diverse music catalog live onstage with only four musicians and zero backing tracks.