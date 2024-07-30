The Hideout Theatre presents The 48 Hour Improv Marathon

At 6 pm on August 2, eight brave and foolish improvisers will take the Hideout stage and stay there until 6 pm on Sunday, August 4, performing 48 straight hours of improvisational theatre and comedy without sleep or respite.

Each hour of the marathon will be a separate show, featuring classic and upcoming Hideout formats, one-off shows never to be seen again, and guest troupes and players from Austin’s ever-growing improv community.

This year’s marathon improvisers will be Courtney Hopkin, Symply Courtney, Aspen Webster, Mickey May, Allie Maldonado, Kenny Madison, Norman Scott, and Yichao.

This year’s marathon will also be a fundraiser to raise money for The Hideout Youth Program, with a goal of $3,000.