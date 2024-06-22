The Latino Comedy Project presents ¡Estar Guars! Comedy Fiesta

Sketch group The Latino Comedy Project presents ¡Estar Guars!, a comedy fiesta set “not long ago, in a barrio just around the way…”

In a loving homage of live comedy, original videos, and visual spectacle, ¡Estar Guars! re-creates the classic sci-fi rebellion as a modern-day Resistencia, complete with Galactic Walls, space chanclas, migrant moisture farmers, fearless princesas, mystical abuelas, and the targeting of Sanctuary Planetas by an evil empire determined to MAGGA (Make A Galaxy Great Again).

The show is performed mostly in English with some Spanglish.