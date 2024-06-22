The Latino Comedy Project presents ¡Estar Guars! Comedy Fiesta

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Sketch group The Latino Comedy Project presents ¡Estar Guars!, a comedy fiesta set “not long ago, in a barrio just around the way…”
In a loving homage of live comedy, original videos, and visual spectacle, ¡Estar Guars! re-creates the classic sci-fi rebellion as a modern-day Resistencia, complete with Galactic Walls, space chanclas, migrant moisture farmers, fearless princesas, mystical abuelas, and the targeting of Sanctuary Planetas by an evil empire determined to MAGGA (Make A Galaxy Great Again).
The show is performed mostly in English with some Spanglish.
Sketch group The Latino Comedy Project presents ¡Estar Guars!, a comedy fiesta set “not long ago, in a barrio just around the way…”
In a loving homage of live comedy, original videos, and visual spectacle, ¡Estar Guars! re-creates the classic sci-fi rebellion as a modern-day Resistencia, complete with Galactic Walls, space chanclas, migrant moisture farmers, fearless princesas, mystical abuelas, and the targeting of Sanctuary Planetas by an evil empire determined to MAGGA (Make A Galaxy Great Again).
The show is performed mostly in English with some Spanglish.
$25-$30