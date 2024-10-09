Quantcast

The Library Foundation presents APL After Dark: Superpowered

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Library Foundation

APL After Dark is an adults-only (21+) evening in the Austin Central Library exploring a special theme. This night will assemble super heroes from all over Austin for a night of origin stories, graphic novels, secret identities, super powers, and more.

Guests can watch high-flying acrobatics with aerial artists from Sky Candy and the rise of superheroes in cinema with a tailored Alamo Drafthouse supercut. They can also test their trivia knowledge with Get it Games and craft their own superhero mask and identity with Austin Creative Reuse. Costumes are encouraged.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library
710 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1020992354617

TICKET INFO

$10
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
