The Library Foundation presents APL After Dark: Superpowered

APL After Dark is an adults-only (21+) evening in the Austin Central Library exploring a special theme. This night will assemble super heroes from all over Austin for a night of origin stories, graphic novels, secret identities, super powers, and more.
Guests can watch high-flying acrobatics with aerial artists from Sky Candy and the rise of superheroes in cinema with a tailored Alamo Drafthouse supercut. They can also test their trivia knowledge with Get it Games and craft their own superhero mask and identity with Austin Creative Reuse. Costumes are encouraged.
