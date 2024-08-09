The Library Foundation presents atCentral: Franz Nicolay

The Library Foundation will present a discussion with Franz Nicolay, author of Band People: Life and Work in Popular Music (UT Press).

The book takes a close look at the lives of working musicians who aren't at the center of the stage. The side-of-the-stagers, rhythm and horn sections, backup singers, accompanists - these and other “band people" are the anonymous but irreplaceable character actors of popular music. Through interviews and incisive cultural critique, writer and musician Nicolay provides a portrait of the musical middle class.

Nicolay will be in discussion with author Austin Kleon. A book signing will follow the discussion. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of UT Press.

Nicolay is a writer, musician, and faculty member in music and written arts at Bard College. In addition to records under his own name, he has been a member of World/Inferno Friendship Society and the Hold Steady. He is the author of The Humorless Ladies of Border Control: Touring the Punk Underground from Belgrade to Ulaanbaatar and the novel Someone Should Pay for Your Pain.