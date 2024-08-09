Quantcast

The Library Foundation presents atCentral: Franz Nicolay

Courtesy UT Press

The Library Foundation will present a discussion with Franz Nicolay, author of Band People: Life and Work in Popular Music (UT Press).

The book takes a close look at the lives of working musicians who aren't at the center of the stage. The side-of-the-stagers, rhythm and horn sections, backup singers, accompanists - these and other “band people" are the anonymous but irreplaceable character actors of popular music. Through interviews and incisive cultural critique, writer and musician Nicolay provides a portrait of the musical middle class.

Nicolay will be in discussion with author Austin Kleon. A book signing will follow the discussion. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of UT Press.

Nicolay is a writer, musician, and faculty member in music and written arts at Bard College. In addition to records under his own name, he has been a member of World/Inferno Friendship Society and the Hold Steady. He is the author of The Humorless Ladies of Border Control: Touring the Punk Underground from Belgrade to Ulaanbaatar and the novel Someone Should Pay for Your Pain.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Central Library, Austin Public Library
710 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://austinlibrary.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
