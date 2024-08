Texas legacy act The American Analog Set presents Magic Hour, an intimate, immersive live show featuring a 90-minute set of thoughtfully selected songs from the band's first six albums performed by original members Andrew Kenny (guitar, vocals), Jesse Lee (bass), Mark Smith (drums), Tom Hoff (keys, guitar), Sean Ripple (vibes, vocals) and special guest Matthew Frank (from Ola Podrida, percussion).

Texas legacy act The American Analog Set presents Magic Hour, an intimate, immersive live show featuring a 90-minute set of thoughtfully selected songs from the band's first six albums performed by original members Andrew Kenny (guitar, vocals), Jesse Lee (bass), Mark Smith (drums), Tom Hoff (keys, guitar), Sean Ripple (vibes, vocals) and special guest Matthew Frank (from Ola Podrida, percussion).

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.