The Long Center presents The Moth Project

The Moth Project, an acclaimed duo from New York City featuring Grammy-nominated producer Peter Kiesewalter and Texas-born violinist Whitney La Grange, will present a parallel journey of moths and humans. Performing in front of a large video screen featuring a visual tour of macro photography, slow motion video, and dynamic motion graphics, they perform a wide ranging set of music, from Bach to Joni Mitchell to KISS to original songs, while exploring the common themes that connect all living creatures – migration, seduction, death, and transformation.

Weaving science, mythology, and personal story, the 70-minute show is poignant, funny, surprising – a gentle reminder of the beauty and need for bio and cultural diversity in our lives and ecosystems. Before the show starts, the audience can check out the pop-up exhibit in the lobby by the UT Austin Insect Collection to learn more about the anatomy, life-cycle and diversity of moths in Texas and beyond.