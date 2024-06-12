The Loren Hotel presents "Floating Through the Metaverse" opening day

The Loren at Lady Bird Lake will present the opening of three new exhibitions at Paggi House.

“Floating Through the Metaverse,” will explore the intersection of painting and digital media through the works of Simon Denny, Chris Dorland, and Luke Murphy. The hotel will also exhibit digital art from Bermuda, curated by Holly Mazar-Fox, and a 3D-printed sculptural installation by Gracelee Lawrence, which will explore the symbiotic relationships between humans, plants, and the environment across geologic time.

Public access to the exhibitions is available exclusively by emailing pennyaaron.theloren@gmail.com to book an appointment. The exhibitions will remain on display through September 8.