The Nobelity Project and The Loren Hotel present “Light Work For Kenya”

The Loren Hotel and The Nobelity Project will present “Light Work for Kenya,” a one-night gallery exhibit and sale. The event will showcase work from a renowned group of artists and photographers. The event will kick off with a ticketed VIP Hour and then will open to all, with a recommended donation of $20 at the door. Cocktails and passed appetizers courtesy of The Loren Hotel will be available throughout the event.

Proceeds will fund The Nobelity Project’s construction of a new preschool at remote Oloile Primary in the shadows of Mount Kilimanjaro. The local nonprofit, founded by Christy and Turk Pipkin in 2005, has made a significant impact in East Africa and Central Texas by building stronger communities through increasing access to education, expanding opportunity and creating global connections.