True Haunted Austin History is 90 minutes of haunted history fun with a professional storyteller on the streets of downtown Austin. The tour begins in front of the Driskill Hotel.

True Haunted Austin History is 90 minutes of haunted history fun with a professional storyteller on the streets of downtown Austin. The tour begins in front of the Driskill Hotel.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.