The Settlement Home for Children presents The 49th Annual Garage & Estate Sale

Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Coleman

The Settlement Home for Children's annual Garage & Estate Sale gives attendees a unique opportunity to purchase from thousands of items at bargain prices. The event will feature products ranging from jewelry, tools, vintage collectibles, and children’s clothing.

WHEN

WHERE

Palmer Events Center
900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.settlementhome.org/garage-sale/

TICKET INFO

$15-$125

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
