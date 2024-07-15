The Settlement Home for Children presents The 49th Annual Garage & Estate Sale
Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Coleman
The Settlement Home for Children's annual Garage & Estate Sale gives attendees a unique opportunity to purchase from thousands of items at bargain prices. The event will feature products ranging from jewelry, tools, vintage collectibles, and children’s clothing.
WHEN
WHERE
Palmer Events Center
900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.settlementhome.org/garage-sale/
TICKET INFO
$15-$125
