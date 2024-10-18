Quantcast

The Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival

Photo courtesy of The Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival

The Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival will present its 25th Anniversary edition. Taking place in Austin, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rochester, Minnesota, it will be a celebration of Sound Unseen’s impact on the world of music documentary filmmaking and will also mark the festival’s last in the current format.

The Austin event will highlight Grammy-nominated Linda Perry, who will put on a solo acoustic performance alongside the opening night screening of her documentary, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here. Also featured will be Paul Levantino’s Bastards of Soul, a documentary about the Dallas-based band, and J. Budro Partida’s Bloody & Bruised: The Untold Story Of The Back Room, about the most infamous heavy metal club to live and die in Austin

Other programs include Takin' Care of Business, a portrait of rock and roll legend Randy Bachman, the founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive; and a short film showcase.

WHEN

WHERE

AFS Cinema
6259 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX 78752, USA
https://www.soundunseen.com/events

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
