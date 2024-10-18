The Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival will present its 25th Anniversary edition. Taking place in Austin, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Rochester, Minnesota, it will be a celebration of Sound Unseen’s impact on the world of music documentary filmmaking and will also mark the festival’s last in the current format.

The Austin event will highlight Grammy-nominated Linda Perry, who will put on a solo acoustic performance alongside the opening night screening of her documentary, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here. Also featured will be Paul Levantino’s Bastards of Soul, a documentary about the Dallas-based band, and J. Budro Partida’s Bloody & Bruised: The Untold Story Of The Back Room, about the most infamous heavy metal club to live and die in Austin

Other programs include Takin' Care of Business, a portrait of rock and roll legend Randy Bachman, the founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive; and a short film showcase.