The Velveeta Room presents Arielle Isaac Norman

Arielle Isaac Norman is a politically non-binary lesbian whose quick wit, dark humor, and satire cut right through the bullsh*t and get to the core of social, political, and gender issues. She is a nationally touring headliner and has also opened for Louie C.K., Maria Bamford, Pat Dean, and Tim Dillon.

Full of risky nuance, her 2024 debut special, Ellen DeGenderless, candidly explores all the hot button gender issues (pronouns, restrooms, sports, transition treatments, and detransition) as well as the cancellation of words. A native Texan and a gay, genderfluid Mormon, Arielle doesn’t fit in a box and doesn’t think most people really do.