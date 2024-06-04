The Vortex presents Child of Aphrodite, a new work-in-progress by Blaise Ricin, VORTEX Green New Theatre Resident Artist and Artistic Director of Malum Malus.

As we enter the boudoir of Aphrodite, we hear Homeric and Orphic Hymns to Aphrodite and Eros, as well as Sappho’s Ode to Aphrodite, Blaise Ricin takes us into a world of luscious costume and movement. Child of Aphrodite features a movement-based, extended strip tease and reverse strip tease. Visual inspiration is from the film Pink Narcissus (1971).