The Vortex presents Child of Aphrodite

Photo courtesy of The Vortex

The Vortex presents Child of Aphrodite, a new work-in-progress by Blaise Ricin, VORTEX Green New Theatre Resident Artist and Artistic Director of Malum Malus.

As we enter the boudoir of Aphrodite, we hear Homeric and Orphic Hymns to Aphrodite and Eros, as well as Sappho’s Ode to Aphrodite, Blaise Ricin takes us into a world of luscious costume and movement. Child of Aphrodite features a movement-based, extended strip tease and reverse strip tease. Visual inspiration is from the film Pink Narcissus (1971).

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/36-child-of-aphrodite

TICKET INFO

$15-$37

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
