The VORTEX presents Funny, Like an Abortion

Funny, Like an Abortion is a surreal new comedy, set in the near future in a United States of America where abortion is illegal nationwide and even saying the word “abortion” is a crime. It’s a comedy, until it’s not.

The play contains frank discussions of misogyny, pregnancy, abortion, reproductive rights, privacy rights, and freedom of speech. And there’s juggling and tap dancing. The play is a call to conversation, compassion, education, and action. Funny, Like an Abortion finds truth and humor in a time of absurd circus.

The VORTEX is presenting the Rolling World Premiere as part of the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere with Mile Street Theatre in New Jersey and Cleveland Public Theatre.