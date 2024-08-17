Quantcast

The VORTEX presents My Awesome Belly! . . . And Other Parts

Photo courtesy of Z-Helene

Belly dance performance artist Z-Helene will present her one-woman show, My Awesome Belly! . . . And Other Parts. She blends belly dance with theater, percussion, comedy, burlesque, and song, talents she has honed over 69 years.

In addition to her belly, Z-Helene explores different aspects of herself. Part exhilarating performance, part candid memoir, she delves into themes of physicality, sexuality, self-acceptance, and the complexities of identity.

With a mix of risqué humor and genuine vulnerability, My Awesome Belly! . . . And Other Parts invites audiences to open their minds and expand their hearts.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://vortexrep.org/

TICKET INFO

$15-$39

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
